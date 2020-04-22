Stories
Microsoft Explores a Potentially Risky New Market

posted by hubie on Wednesday April 20, @03:50PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the no-such-thing-as-free-to-play dept.
Business

upstart writes:

Microsoft looking to add advertisements to free-to-play games:

Microsoft is creating a program that would enable companies and various advertisers to advertise in free-to-play Xbox games, according to Business Insider. Ads could appear in these games as digital-rendered billboards in car-racing games, the outlet added, citing sources close to the matter.

The company is considering creation of a private marketplace, where only select brands would be able to buy ad space and display ads in ways that don’t disrupt gameplay. The goal is to avoid an outcry from gamers.

"We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for players and developers but we don't have anything further to share," a Microsoft spokesperson told TheStreet. The spokesperson didn't dispute the report.

[...] According to Business Insider, Microsoft has no intention of taking a cut. The company plans to let developers and ad-tech companies share this advertising revenue.

In this case, why would Microsoft take such a risk of alienating certain players? One possibility is that Microsoft, which aims to buy out Activision Blizzard, wants to attract developers by offering them additional sources of income.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday April 20, @04:28PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Wednesday April 20, @04:28PM (#1238489) Journal

    According to Business Insider, Microsoft has no intention of taking a cut.

    So, not much of an intelligent source, really: of course they intend on taking a cut....just not until it is successful and generating lots of income.

    We are always looking for ways to improve the experience for players

    Right.... and we have no intention of taking a cut in this 'improved' experience.

    In this case, why would Microsoft take such a risk of alienating certain players?

    Because users have shown MS that they are willing to take ANYTHING up the arse to keep using an inferior OS and 'experience'... duhhh....

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday April 20, @04:29PM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday April 20, @04:29PM (#1238490)

    they'd do everything they can to keep ads out of their ecosystem. Or at least make them opt-in.

  • (Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday April 20, @04:49PM

    by acid andy (1683) on Wednesday April 20, @04:49PM (#1238492) Homepage Journal

    This could be OK, on one condition. I have to be able to crash into these billboards with my racing car so that they fly off spectacularly, ideally breaking into splinters, and end up unrecognizable and preferably out of sight.

