LinkedIn Can't Use Anti-Hacking Law to Block Web Scraping, Judges Rule

In a case involving LinkedIn, a federal appeals court reaffirmed Monday that web scraping likely doesn't violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA).

The ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit drew a distinction between data that is password-protected and data that is publicly available. That means hiQ Labs—a data analytics company that uses automated technology to scrape information from public LinkedIn profiles—can continue accessing LinkedIn data, a three-judge panel at the appeals court ruled:

