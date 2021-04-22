Stories
QEMU 7.0 Released With Intel AMX Support, RISC-V Additions

posted by hubie on Thursday April 21, @05:44PM
DannyB writes:

QEMU 7.0 Released With Intel AMX Support, Many RISC-V Additions

Since QEMU 6.2 at the end of last year, developers at Red Hat and other organizations have been busy working on QEMU 7.0 as this open-source emulator widely used as part of the free software Linux virtualization stack. QEMU 7.0 brings support for Intel AMX, a lot of ongoing RISC-V work, and more. Some of the QEMU 7.0 highlights include:

- QEMU continues maturing for the RISC-V CPU architecture support. QEMU 7.0 supports RISC-V's 1.0 Vector extension in ratified form, the RISC-V KVM support that was recently mainlined, experimental support for 128-bit CPUs, and support for a variety of other recent RISC-V extensions. The RISC-V virt machine now also supports up to 32 cores.

- QEMU 7.0 on x86 adds support for Intel Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX). Intel AMX is one of the big additions coming with Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors shipping later this year and open-source Intel engineers have been busy plumbing AMX support throughout the Linux stack.

- Initial bits of SR/IOV support has landed for QEMU's PCI/PCIe code.

[. . . and more . . .]

What if a program ran on an emulator but not on the real hardware? What if real hardware could not keep pace with the development of emulators for that hardware?

