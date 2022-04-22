from the I-want-to-say-one-word-to-you...plastics dept.
Everyday plastic products release trillions of microscopic particles into water:
Plastics surround us, whether it's the grocery bags we use at the supermarket or household items such as shampoo and detergent bottles. Plastics don't exist only as large objects, but also as microscopic particles that are released from these larger products. These microscopic plastics can end up in the environment, and they can be ingested into our bodies.
Now, researchers at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have analyzed a couple of widely used consumer products to better understand these microscopic plastics. They found that when the plastic products are exposed to hot water, they release trillions of nanoparticles per liter into the water.
The NIST researchers published their findings in the scientific journal Environmental Science and Technology.
"The main takeaway here is that there are plastic particles wherever we look. There are a lot of them. Trillions per liter. We don't know if those have bad health effects on people or animals. We just have a high confidence that they're there," said NIST chemist Christopher Zangmeister.
[...] In their study, the NIST researchers looked at two types of commercial plastic products: food-grade nylon bags, such as baking liners -- clear plastic sheets placed in baking pans to create a nonstick surface that prevents moisture loss -- and single-use hot beverage cups, such as coffee cups. The beverage cups they analyzed were coated with low-density polyethylene (LDPE), a soft flexible plastic film often used as a liner.
[...] In their analysis and observations, the researchers found that the average size of the nanoparticles was between 30 nanometers and 80 nanometers, with few above 200 nanometers. Additionally, the concentration of nanoparticles released into hot water from food-grade nylon was seven times higher compared with the single-use beverage cups.
"In the last decade scientists have found plastics wherever we looked in the environment. People have looked at snow in Antarctica, the bottom of glacial lakes, and found microplastics bigger than about 100 nanometers, meaning they were likely not small enough to enter a cell and cause physical problems," said Zangmeister.
"Our study is different because these nanoparticles are really small and a big deal because they could get inside of a cell, possibly disrupting its function," said Zangmeister, who also stressed that no one has determined that would be the case.
Journal Reference:
Christopher D. Zangmeister, James G. Radney, Kurt D. Benkstein, and Berc Kalanyan. Common Single-Use Consumer Plastic Products Release Trillions of Sub-100 nm Nanoparticles per Liter into Water during Normal Use, Environmental Science & Technology, 2022
DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.1c06768
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 22, @12:25PM
A lot of people I know, avoid putting hot food or drink in contact with plastic. Now the experiment demonstrates they have a reason to do so.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Friday April 22, @12:30PM (1 child)
Consider this set of exemplary situations, but not necessarily limiting to these:
For me, concerning point 3., contrary to popular environmentalist ideology I consider using natural fur and leather for clothing and footwear be more friendly to natural environment than plastic and synthetics substitutes.
Because nature well knows how to deal with residuals of these.
The edge of 太玄 cannot be defined, for it is beyond every aspect of design
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 22, @12:57PM
The difference between this study and your examples is that your examples create much larger particles, in the micrometer or larger variety. Not suggesting that these aren't problems, but the body has natural mechanisms to handle things of this size. The particulates in this study are tens to a few hundred nanometers, which are small enough to get into cells. The big question, of course, is whether this is a problem that our bodies can't handle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 22, @12:51PM
With how much plastic we are dumping into the environment how long before some bacteria starts to eat it? Just imagine the chaos that would ensue if (some types of) plastic started rotting.