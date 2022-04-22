Stories
CDC Raises Alarm of Mysterious Hepatitis Cases in Kids; 2 States Report Cases

posted by hubie on Saturday April 23, @05:56PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Freeman writes:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health alert Thursday notifying clinicians of a US-based cluster of unexplained cases of liver inflammation in young children, which appear to be part of a puzzling international outbreak that now spans at least 10 countries and two US states.

According to the CDC, Alabama has seen nine cases of unexplained liver inflammation—aka hepatitis—in children between the ages of one and six since October of last year.
North Carolina is also investigating two cases in school-aged children, neither of which required transplants.

The unexplained cases join dozens of others from around the world, mostly in children younger than 10 and many less than five. The United Kingdom has tallied 108 cases this year

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:13PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:13PM (#1239054)

    Oh well, put your masks back on

    • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:24PM (2 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:24PM (#1239057)

      You can't isolate young children from the environment with lockdowns and masks for years without expecting a whole slew of new diseases to pop up. Hopefully at some point their immune systems can still recover but expect a lot of unecessary pain and suffering in that generation.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:34PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:34PM (#1239061)

        In some regard I feel (no evidence) that my immune system has gotten lazy (for lack of a better word) durring the pandemic lockdown. Not enough new and exciting bacteria etc for my immune system to train vs or keep up to date with. So now it feels like whenever I meet people in general I feel a bit ill for a day or so as I retrain and learn to fight again.

      • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:41PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:41PM (#1239063)

        CDC doesn't care about that. They just need a pretext to issue more mandates and sell more vaccines

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:35PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @06:35PM (#1239062)

    https://youtu.be/laaL0_xKmmA?t=24751 [youtu.be]

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday April 23, @07:02PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Saturday April 23, @07:02PM (#1239065)

    Have they been alerted to possible sources [youtu.be]? Warning, you may not be able to unremember this once you see it -- probably the deadpan delivery.

