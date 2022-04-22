from the 8-bits-is-more-than-anyone-will-ever-need dept.
Commodore C64: The Most Popular Home Computer Ever Turns 40:
This year marks the anniversary of the most popular selling home computer ever, the Commodore 64, which made its debut in 1982. Note that I am saying "home computer" and not personal computer (PC) because back then the term PC was not yet in use for home computer users.
Some of you have probably not heard of Commodore, which is kind of sad, though there is a simple reason why — Commodore is no longer around to maintain its legacy. If one were to watch a documentary about the 1980s they may see a picture of an Apple computer or its founders but most likely would not see a picture of a Commodore computer in spite of selling tens of millions of units.
It is a nice history lesson on the most popular home computer ever sold. For those less inclined to reading and scrolling, his presentation is also a YouTube video.
How many of you started with the 6502 CPU or even the Commodore 64 itself?
Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @10:52PM
Commodore sold their computers at K-Marts, at a fifth of price to Apple II's. I suppose Apple could maintain their price level for two things:
1. Apple used educational discount program to infiltrate schools.
2. Visicalc made it a more "serious" machine than Commodore, Atari, RadioShack, etc.
I suppose Atari made comparable products at comparable prices, but due to their root in computer games, they never escaped the "game machine" stereotype.
liar on Saturday April 23, @11:48PM
And at Sears, that's where I bought mine. Kept tricking it out: Jiffy Dos in both the base and disk drives, fast load cartridge in the extender/ multiport module, daisy wheel printer, 19.9 boca modemand... the 512 meg RAM pack. Also pulled and upgraded the regulators on the disk drive (oh so long ago). 1541. 1571 and 1581 disk drives.
Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 24, @12:00AM
Funny thing is, K-mart/Sears not only sold the products, but also the manuals and magazines.
Well, maybe not so funny but obvious.
Quite a contrast with Apple that are only sold by its authorized dealers.
Snotnose on Saturday April 23, @11:18PM
I lusted after an Amiga, but by then I was locked into PC compatibility. Not only because of the market, but because my company used 8085 and 8086 chips, and I was working at home writing assembly on my PC clone.
Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @11:27PM
8086? 16-bit bus? A big shot, weren't you, when us peasants could barely afford 8088 - the crippled/cheapened 8086.
Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @11:18PM
Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 23, @11:40PM
I loved it, although the Commodore certainly had advantages, especially price.
I think in retrospect it's easy to lose track of how the race between Apple and Commodore played out. The first generation was the original Apple ][ vs. the PET, and it somewhat set the stage. The Apple had real color bitmap graphics (though few of the first generation had the memory to take advantage) while the PET only had graphic characters.
Later the competition was between the Apple ][+ which was really just a fully kitted out ][, vs. the VIC-20. The VIC had much better sound and started to develop the tile based graphics (redefining the character bitmaps) that would continue to be the basis of the C64 graphics. But it had only 20-something character wide display, very little RAM and mostly used cartridges and tape, while the ][+ had 64K and mostly used disk drives. Although the VIC had some good games, it was not very useful as a real home computer. At this point in time there wasn't a clear vision of whether home computers would look more like consoles or PCs and the VIC was basically in the middle ground. But basically the VIC wasn't competition for the ][+ and this was how Apple got their big inroads into education and serious home computing.
The third generation was the //e (or //c) against the C64 and this is what people remember. The C64 had vastly superior sound and continued to develop the character based graphics, adding bitmapped sprites, while the //e split the difference between a "home" computer and a "real" computer. With 128k of RAM and an 80-column display it was viable against the PC for business while still being competitive with the C64 for gaming. And with its all-bitmapped display, now with 16 colors and the limitations on adjacent colors removed, it could do some things that the C64 couldn't, even though the C64's sprites gave it smoother animation. And while the C64 finally had disk drives commonly available, the Apple's was much better, and most of them had two. The Apple also had multiple expansion card slots, so it could in principle be expanded to just about anything (I had a SCSI card and a mouse, and you could even get a Z80 CPU on a card if you wanted!)
The //e was also the start of Apple trying to kill their own best selling product, artificially limiting it to 128k of RAM even though it was capable of 1MB - more than PCs of the era. This would continue with the //gs, with its CPU gimped to 2.6mhz instead of the 8mhz it should have had. (Aftermarket upgrades eliminated both restrictions, but since software developers couldn't count on users having the upgrades, only a few programs took advantage of them).
What it all came down to is that even though the Apple was more expensive, you could always just do more with it.
Apple's dumb decision to try to kill the Apple ][ should have destroyed the company, but they got incredibly lucky. First, Atari got wiped out in the video game crash, and Commodore self destructed, leaving only Apple and PC clones in the computer business. Then Microsoft needed to prop them up to provide themselves with an anti-trust fig leaf.
nostyle on Saturday April 23, @11:51PM
In 1984 I typed the initial drafts of my master's thesis on a C-64. I also prepared all the graphics that wound up in the final copy. To do this I had to write a custom printer driver in 6502 assembly that would fit in the 80 bytes of memory reserved for the printer character buffer. This driver would read the display buffer and transmit the information dot-matrix-like to printer which came configured only to print text. I wrote an article and submitted it to a trade magazine describing how this worked. They declined to publish it, but their next issue featured an article describing an equivalent way to to it.
Ah... the olde days of PEEKs and POKEs and GOSUBs. It was a great improvement over the cartons of punch card my dad had to use when doing his dissertation.
Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 24, @12:00AM
OBTW, don't trust this old man's memory. The print buffer may have been more like 180 or 200 bytes. The details of it escape me now. All I know is in the end, I had eight bytes to spare, but I thought it was pretty cool to jump a running program into some code I had just poked into the print buffer and have it do something useful.
stormreaver on Saturday April 23, @11:54PM
I had a CoCo 2 (then later a 3), which used the 6809. 6809 assembly language was a beautiful thing, and with an instruction set very similar to the 6502. I would have been right at home.