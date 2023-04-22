Climate counsellor Lesley Hughes, a professor of biology at Macquarie University in Sydney, said the images of coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef are "a very high-impact visual image" that would resonate.

[...] "Our physical and biological world is transforming before our eyes and that's what these images are emphasising and so there's absolutely no time to waste."

Hughes said the confronting images published in 2022 may be a response to the IPCC26 report and were important for raising awareness.

"I think when you're sitting in a middle-class environment and it's a nice day and the sun's come up or has gone down, it's easy to become complacent about the larger forces at work in our climate system and the impacts those forces have," Hughes said.

"So reminding people that just because it's a nice day, climate change hasn't gone away is really important."