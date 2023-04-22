In rare interview, Monkey Island designers tell Ars about long-awaited Return:
Nine years ago, The Secret of Monkey Island creator and designer Ron Gilbert wrote a blog post laying out what he would do if he made another Monkey Island game. But now that Gilbert is actually working on Return to Monkey Island—his first work on the franchise in over three decades—he told Ars that the 2013 blog post seems like it was written by a completely different person.
[...] Today, Gilbert describes the process that finally led him back to Monkey Island as "a star alignment thing." While Gilbert said he had considered a return to the series many times over the years, it wasn't until a pitch from publisher Devolver Digital a few years ago that "the ball started moving forward on stuff."
Before diving back into Monkey Island, though, Gilbert said he wanted to make sure any new game could live up to expectations that have risen sky-high after three decades of the first two Monkey Island games being hailed as the pinnacle of classic adventure game design. "That was my No. 1 concern when Devolver first approached me about this—just the weight of [expectations]," he said. "Was that something I really wanted to take on?"
To get past those fears, Gilbert consulted with fellow Monkey Island programmer and writer Dave Grossman to discuss whether revisiting the setting would actually be valuable. The pair asked themselves a series of questions before committing: "Do we have a good idea? Can we move this forward? Do we have... a story that fits the legacy?"
"For me, [the prospect of] working with Ron definitely was a big draw," Grossman told Ars. "[But] just to sort of check ourselves, we got together before we definitely said yes to make sure that we had something to say with [a new game], that we were going to be able to take it in some interesting directions. So we met for a weekend and decided that, yeah, that was the case, and we should make a game."
So fellow Soylentils, are you fans of Monkey Island?
Untested , not verified,
https://playold.games/play-game/the-secret-of-monkey-island/play/ [playold.games]
I'm not much of a gamer. I had never even heard of the game, so I looked it up and ran across the above link. It needed to download a lengthy file, and I am using a phone.
I got so snarled up back in the C-64 days of DRM and head banging software I had written games off as a useless exercise in futility, much like annoying ads have weaned me off of television. To me, gaming was the the business of first taking my money, then telling me I am an invalid.
