from the discommendation dept.
ISPs can't find any judges who will block California net neutrality law:
The broadband industry has lost another attempt to block California's net neutrality law.
After ISP lobby groups' motion for a preliminary injunction was denied last year in US District Court for the Eastern District of California, they appealed to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. A three-judge panel unanimously upheld the ruling against the broadband industry in January, after which the industry groups petitioned for a rehearing with all of the appellate court's judges (called an "en banc" hearing).
The answer came back Wednesday: No judges on the appeals court thought the broadband industry's petition for a rehearing was even worth voting on.
"The full court has been advised of the petition for rehearing en banc and no judge has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc. The petition for rehearing en banc is denied," the order said.
California can thus continue enforcing its net neutrality law while the case continues.
"It is notable that not a single judge on the nation's largest court of appeals even asked for a vote on the industry's rehearing petition," Andrew Jay Schwartzman, senior counselor for the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, said in a statement responding to the denial. The court has 29 judgeships and all 29 are currently filled.
Schwartzman also said the denial "is hardly a surprise. The Ninth Circuit's unanimous panel opinion affirming the lower court's decision allowing the new law to go into effect followed established principles. Its finding that federal law does not preclude California from adopting its own network neutrality rules is rock solid."
[...] The state of Washington is also enforcing a net neutrality law. While the Pai FCC attempted to preempt all such state net neutrality laws, an appeals court ruled that it couldn't do so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 25, @04:13AM
Get Sonic.
They are not the cheapest, but they cover good parts of the state, and they are "good." It's the ISP urging their customers to vote forr net neutrality.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 25, @04:29AM (1 child)
I still haven't figured out any way to report infractions to the FCC. I have a home server that I connect over VPN and stream files over http from. I get full speed everywhere except one family member's house I only get a couple mbps from any services on my home server. Http, different VPNs types, all always limited if I connect directly. If I connect from a different ISP I get full speed. If I tunnel through a third party VPN (one they can't slow down without thousands of angry users) I get full speed to my home server. Its literally only this one ISP that gets slow speed but I have zero ability to do anything about it. I call the ISP and they claim they don't even have the capability to slow connections down selectively. But its clear as day, 25MiB/s through any major website, but 2mbps to my own server. Any other ISP maxes out my home server's 100Mbps connection. Been this way for years through multiple server upgrades, router upgrades, lots of different VPNs and configs.
Feels good to vent but thats about all I can do it seems. Besides change ISPs, but the only other options in the area are even worse (mountain living means satellite or shitty cable ISP).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 25, @04:57AM
Uhm ... if it's a state law (and not an FCC/federal infraction) that's being violated then shouldn't you report it to the state (assuming you are in a state that has such a law)?
Does the FCC enforce net neutrality?