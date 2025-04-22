Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Intel Publishes Open-Source Firmware for Cortex-M7 in Elkhart Lake CPUs

posted by janrinok on Monday April 25, @04:54PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the first-flying-pig-sighted! dept.
Hardware Security

takyon writes:

Intel Publishes Open-Source PSE Firmware

Last year open-source developers called on Intel to open-source their "PSE" firmware. The Programmable Services Engine (PSE) introduced with Elkhart Lake is an Arm Cortex-M7 companion core responsible for various tasks and is programmed by a binary-only firmware module. While it started out as a proprietary, binary blob, the PSE firmware has now been open-sourced!

[...] The PSE firmware had been closed-source as a frustration to Coreboot developers and other folks concerned about having an open platform as much as possible at the lower-levels for the sake of not only open-source system firmware but also security concerns.

The Intel PSE firmware is being made open-source via GitHub. The Elkhart Lake PSE is open-source under an Apache 2.0 license and is accompanied as well by sample applications and pre-built binaries.

Elkhart Lake is based on the Tremont Atom core.

Also at CNX Software.

Original Submission


«  Hackers are Exploiting 0-days More Than Ever
Intel Publishes Open-Source Firmware for Cortex-M7 in Elkhart Lake CPUs | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.