ZX Spectrum "Speccy" Turns 40 Too

posted by janrinok on Monday April 25, @07:40PM
looorg writes:

Since we mentioned that the C64 got middle age (or however you see 40 as) one might also note that the European rival the ZX Spectrum also just turned to (on the 23rd of April). While it might not have been big in America it was fairly popular over in Europe, and certainly then in the UK. More of a rival over here then all this talk about the Apple II etc.

https://www.theregister.com/2022/04/22/spectrum_at_40/

The ZX Spectrum, released on April 23, 1982, was a follow-up to Sinclair's ZX81. Referred to as the ZX82 or ZX81 Colour during development, the final product arrived with either 16KB or 48KB of RAM (depending on pocket depth) and a case designed by Rick Dickinson, who had previously worked on the ZX81 wedge. Dickinson was also responsible for the ZX Spectrum's infamous rubber keyboard.

The BASIC interpreter was stored in ROM and was written by Steve Vickers on contract from Nine Tiles. A prototype ZX Spectrum, formerly in the possession of Nine Tiles, was donated to the Centre for Computing History in 2019. The prototype lacks the Dickinson case and features full-travel keys, but the guts would go on to form the ZX Spectrum found occupying many a family television of the 1980s.

Text took the form of a 32 x 24 column display and graphics had 256 x 192 pixels to play with. Color was problematic; to conserve memory a separate 32 x 24 overlay of 8 x 8 pixels were used, with each block having a foreground and background color. While static color images could work relatively well, the approach resulted in the infamous attribute clash. Rival machines, such as the Commodore 64, did not suffer from the same problem although used a lower multicolor resolution made for blockier graphics.

The ZX Spectrum, replete with rubber keyboard, debuted at £125 for the 16KB version and £175 for the 48KB incarnation. A 32KB RAM pack could be plugged into the rear expansion slot of the former, and this writer well remembers the joy of an unexpected reset caused by a wobbly bit of hardware.

Over five million of the Z80A-based devices were sold, and its impact cannot be overstated. While over 1.5 million BBC Micros (made by Acorn) may have also been sold during its lifetime, it was the ZX Spectrum that found its way into far more homes across Europe, and its impact continues to resonate in the IT world of today.

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday April 25, @07:48PM (5 children)

    by Freeman (732) on Monday April 25, @07:48PM (#1239433) Journal

    In the terms of technology, that stuff is as old as the dinosaurs. Seriously though, that is very, very old in computer terms. Anyone expecting a 40 year old floppy disk to have reasonable data retention? More like reasonable amount of data corruption. Assuming you can get said thing to even function.

    • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday April 25, @07:53PM (3 children)

      by maxwell demon (1608) on Monday April 25, @07:53PM (#1239434) Journal

      Anyone expecting a 40 year old floppy disk to have reasonable data retention?

      As long as it has a printed label, I'd expect the data on that label to still be readable without problems. However hand-written labels may have faded, depending on the pen used to write them.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 25, @08:13PM

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 25, @08:13PM (#1239438)

        However hand-written labels may have faded, depending on the pen used to write them.

        Rather like aristarchus, then.

        I've seen things you people wouldn't believe... Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion... I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain... Time to die.

        Roy Batty, Blade Runner [wikipedia.org]
        .
        .
        Have we had enough nostalgia, yet?

      • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday April 25, @08:27PM

        by Freeman (732) on Monday April 25, @08:27PM (#1239443) Journal

        Yep, that label is likely to be readable for the next 80 years. The contents of the magnetic medium, not so much.

      • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday April 25, @08:29PM

        by Freeman (732) on Monday April 25, @08:29PM (#1239444) Journal

        Some printed labels fade much quicker than pen or pencil writing. All printers are not created equal.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 25, @08:13PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 25, @08:13PM (#1239439)

      Middle age = you've lived half your (expected natural) life.
      2 x 40 = 80
      40 is pretty much MIDDLE AGE.

