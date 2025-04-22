Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

llustrated Self-Guided Course On How To Use The Slide Rule

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 26, @11:57AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the three-significant-digits-is-all-anyone-would-ever-need dept.
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://sliderulemuseum.com/SR_Course.htm

This self-guided course gives numeric examples of the basic calculations that a slide rule can do. Just follow the step-by-step instructions and you will be amazed by the power and versatility of the venerable Slipstick. Click on any of the images below to get a large, unmarked, blowup of each slide rule as shown in the problem.

Original Submission


«  Hostile Media Perception Affects News Bias, but Not News Sharing
llustrated Self-Guided Course On How To Use The Slide Rule | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday April 26, @01:00PM

    by bzipitidoo (4388) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 26, @01:00PM (#1239670) Journal

    My father had some slide rules stuffed away in a drawer on his drafting table he picked up for free when his employer was giving them away to make room for computers. Just one time, he put on a very short performance in which he did just one calculation, to show me how to use a slide rule and that he could work one.

    He wasn't eager to keep using slide rules. He had embraced the pocket calculator. Bought a Heathkit calculator that had to be assembled. That wasn't pocket sized, it was the size of a hardback book, with a full sized numeric keypad like those on 101 key keyboards, and not the quiet ones either. Complained that by the time he'd finished all the soldering and got it working, it was obsolete. It only did basic arithmetic anyway, so it couldn't replace the slide rule and the little book of tables of trig and log calculations. He'd already moved on to a calculator that was pocket sized, almost. Think it was a TI SR-50. It was a little too thick to fit into a shirt pocket, but it did finally make the tables and slide rules totally obsolete.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @01:18PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @01:18PM (#1239674)

    When scientific calculators became available, my father had his slide rule mounted to a plaque (as one would do with a fish). It hung in his office until he retired.

(1)