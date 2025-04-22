22/04/25/1833209 story
from the three-significant-digits-is-all-anyone-would-ever-need dept.
https://sliderulemuseum.com/SR_Course.htm
This self-guided course gives numeric examples of the basic calculations that a slide rule can do. Just follow the step-by-step instructions and you will be amazed by the power and versatility of the venerable Slipstick. Click on any of the images below to get a large, unmarked, blowup of each slide rule as shown in the problem.
(1)
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday April 26, @01:00PM
My father had some slide rules stuffed away in a drawer on his drafting table he picked up for free when his employer was giving them away to make room for computers. Just one time, he put on a very short performance in which he did just one calculation, to show me how to use a slide rule and that he could work one.
He wasn't eager to keep using slide rules. He had embraced the pocket calculator. Bought a Heathkit calculator that had to be assembled. That wasn't pocket sized, it was the size of a hardback book, with a full sized numeric keypad like those on 101 key keyboards, and not the quiet ones either. Complained that by the time he'd finished all the soldering and got it working, it was obsolete. It only did basic arithmetic anyway, so it couldn't replace the slide rule and the little book of tables of trig and log calculations. He'd already moved on to a calculator that was pocket sized, almost. Think it was a TI SR-50. It was a little too thick to fit into a shirt pocket, but it did finally make the tables and slide rules totally obsolete.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @01:18PM
When scientific calculators became available, my father had his slide rule mounted to a plaque (as one would do with a fish). It hung in his office until he retired.