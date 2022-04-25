Stories
Elon Musk has just bought Twitter

Fnord666 writes:

Twitter has just accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the company.

Twitter accepts buyout, giving Elon Musk total control of the company

On April 25th, Twitter's board of directors accepted Musk's offer of $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, for total control of the company. It was the same price he named in his initial offer on April 14th. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a private company.

Additional coverage on Reuters, The New York Times, NPR and The Wall Street Journal.

From The Wall Street Journal:

The Wall Street Journal reported Twitter and Mr. Musk had reached an agreement to value Twitter at $44 billion.

The takeover, if it goes through, would mark one of the biggest acquisitions in tech history and will likely have global repercussions for years to come related to how billions of people use social media.

Is this the end for Twitter? Will it become a bastion of unfettered free speech, will it become a dumpster fire (you can bookmark this just in case), or will it be "meet the new boss, same as the old boss"?

