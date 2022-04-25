from the Fine-I'll-start-my-own-social-media-company-with-blackjack-..... dept.
Twitter has just accepted Elon Musk's offer to buy the company.
Twitter accepts buyout, giving Elon Musk total control of the company
On April 25th, Twitter's board of directors accepted Musk's offer of $54.20 per share, or $44 billion, for total control of the company. It was the same price he named in his initial offer on April 14th. Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a private company.
From The Wall Street Journal:
The takeover, if it goes through, would mark one of the biggest acquisitions in tech history and will likely have global repercussions for years to come related to how billions of people use social media.
Is this the end for Twitter? Will it become a bastion of unfettered free speech, will it become a dumpster fire (you can bookmark this just in case), or will it be "meet the new boss, same as the old boss"?