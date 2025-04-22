from the physical-virtual-store dept.
On May 9, Meta will double down on its metaverse sales pitch by... making people drive to California to sample its wares at a single physical location.
The uncreatively named Meta Store will showcase every physical product the company sells under its various branded umbrellas, particularly the Meta Quest 2 VR system (formerly Oculus Quest 2). The company's first retail store will be housed in a 1,550-square-foot space on Meta's Burlingame, California, campus, which houses a number of Meta's VR- and AR-specific development efforts, and it will allow the public to test and purchase any of Meta's physical products.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday April 26, @05:46PM
but it won't, because... "Oooooh, shiny!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @05:58PM
You need a Facebook account to enter.