Have you ever made a mistake that you wish you could undo? Correcting past mistakes is one of the reasons we find the concept of time travel so fascinating. As often portrayed in science fiction, with a time machine, nothing is permanent anymore — you can always go back and change it. But is time travel really possible in our universe, or is it just science fiction ?
Our modern understanding of time and causality comes from general relativity. Theoretical physicist Albert Einstein's theory combines space and time into a single entity — "spacetime" — and provides a remarkably intricate explanation of how they both work, at a level unmatched by any other established theory. This theory has existed for more than 100 years, and has been experimentally verified to extremely high precision, so physicists are fairly certain it provides an accurate description of the causal structure of our universe.
For decades, physicists have been trying to use general relativity to figure out if time travel is possible. It turns out that you can write down equations that describe time travel and are fully compatible and consistent with relativity. But physics is not mathematics, and equations are meaningless if they do not correspond to anything in reality.
[...] After working on time travel paradoxes for the last three years, I have become increasingly convinced that time travel could be possible, but only if our universe can allow multiple histories to coexist. So, can it ?
[...] Time travel and parallel timelines almost always go hand-in-hand in science fiction, but now we have proof that they must go hand-in-hand in real science as well. General relativity and quantum mechanics tell us that time travel might be possible, but if it is, then multiple histories must also be possible.
Article written by: Barak Shoshany -- Assistant Professor, Physics, Brock University
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @07:21PM (1 child)
The grandfather paradox is weird even with a multiverse. You go back in time and kill your own grandfather. OK. Universe forks there. It's not hard to imagine the fork where gramps never started your family line. Family lines die out all the time, but now that the universe has forked, what are you?
Right up until the point of the murder, you were some mysterious visitor. You can even be known as a time traveler and it's not weird yet. That singular act of depravity changes it all. Aside from being a felon, what are you now?
The current fork is OK. You're a murderous time traveler. Awful, but sane.
It's when return to the present that it seems odd. You might have told people you were leaving, and that you were going to return. At that point, you're known as the grandson but what returns? Does the grandson return to the original timeline where the murder never happened? That'd work I guess. The dead grandfather fork soldiers on, the current universe unaware. The current is not changed.
So maybe having multiple universes resolves it more easily than I thought, but how does the multiverse "know" to put you in the live grandfather universe?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @07:28PM
>> how does the multiverse "know" to put you in the live grandfather universe?
The same way that SoylentNews editors know when to post a story twice on the same day... there's some underlying compelling force driving it.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 26, @07:25PM
What would the other timelines be if not parallel to our? That is to say do they even know of any? But if not parallel what would they be? Divergent? Convergent (that is probably horrific)? Perpendicular?