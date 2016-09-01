Apple is apparently removing applications from its App Store that haven't been updated recently. I personally have several applications published that are simple, free utilities. Like the developer in the article, my applications are complete and have no need to be updated. In fact, in order to update them at this point I would have to buy a new Apple developer license ($99US) in order to publish an update. Fortunately they won't need much, if any, code changes to bring them up to date. It's just irritating that I will need to pay again to keep my apps published.
Devs Are Up in Arms After Apple Says It Will Remove Games That Haven't Been Updated
On Twitter, Protopop Games (below) shared an email from Apple that said their app had not been updated in "a significant amount of time" and would therefore be deleted from the App Store.
The game in question, Motivoto, was completed and therefore last updated three years ago in March 2019, but Apple told Protopop Games that "if no update is submitted within 30 days, the app will be removed from sale."
The complaints center around the fact that all games will eventually cease receiving updates as developers move on, but will plausibly remain functional from that point onwards. Apple's new policy could see swathes of classic games removed simply due to having been released years earlier. We've reached out to Apple for comment on the reasoning behind the new policy.
Protopop Games reacted in this tweet:
I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they're removing my free game Motivoto because its more than 2 years old.
It's part of their App improvement system.
This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale.
This is an unfair barrier to indie devs.
Additional coverage:
Apple may have begun a new push to remove outdated software from the App Store
Apparently this has gone on before:
Apple to begin removing old, unmaintained apps from the App Store (2016)
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @10:02PM (1 child)
I've had many apps I purchased on Google Play or Android Market disappear from my library of purchased apps. App developers aren't allowed to remove apps from users' libraries, so they couldn't possibly be responsible. It's 100% on Google, removing apps from my library that I've already paid for. Google doesn't refund the purchase, either, when they remove the app.
I've actually complained to Google about one app being removed. I actually got a human reply, but they gave me an ambiguous answer that about why the app was removed, implying it might be the doing of the developer. I know that this is false. Developers aren't allowed to hide paid apps from users who have purchased them. It was a lie. Worse yet, Google claimed it was the responsibility of the developer to refund my purchase.
I also contacted the developer by email, because I'd purchased another app and still had access to the contact information. The developer wrote back to thank me for alerting them that their app had been removed. The developer suggested that Google periodically scans apps for certain old code and removes those apps. I believe the developer, particularly because Google couldn't even give me a straight answer about what happened. I also emailed another developer awhile back whose app had also disappeared, and I heard something similar.
This should be illegal, because Google is arbitrarily revoking my ability to use an app that I've already paid for. They've been dishonest about what's going on. The developer doesn't choose to hide their apps; this is 100% Google's doing. Although Google is unilaterally denying me the ability to use software I've already paid for, they don't refund me or even notify me that they've removed the app from my library. I've seen no indication that it's due to security issues with the apps, just an arbitrary decision to remove certain old apps. Even if it's indirectly the fault of the developer for not updating the app, it still doesn't excuse Google's absolute lack of transparency, outright lying about what happened, and failure to refund people who purchased the apps.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @10:32PM
You didn't read the fine print. You paid for the right to use the app for as long as Google allowed you. If you were a but smarter, you would use FOSS apps where this can't happen.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday April 26, @10:03PM
Welcome to the
compoundwalled garden. Rules might be changed for ouryour convenience at any time. Terms and conditions may apply.
Essentially, you are being pushed to monetise your apps to pay for the ongoing maintenance, unless you want to be a small philanthropist.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 26, @10:31PM
Hah, this is the same Apple that put out "1984" commercial to launch Macintosh.
Some shits never change.