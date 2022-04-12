The European Parliament has approved the Digital Services Act (DSA), a piece of legislation that sets out new rules for how internet companies should keep European users safe from online disinformation and illegal content, goods and services.

Under the DSA, the practice of targeting users online based on their religion, gender or sexual preferences will be banned, as will so-called dark patterns, deceptive web design aimed at encouraging people to unwillingly click on online content.

Large online platforms will also be forced to disclose what steps they are taking to tackle misinformation or propaganda, while victims of cyber violence and the non-consensual sharing of illegal content will be better protected with immediate takedowns.

[...] Companies that fail to comply will face fines of up to 6% of global turnover.

[...] For companies found to be in violation of those rules, the UK’s communications regulator Ofcom will have the power to block their services in the UK or issue fines of up to £18 million (US$23.7 million), or 10% of annual turnover.