NRO plans for immediate and long-term acquisition of commercial satellite data - SpaceNews:
Since Russian forces began mobilizing to invade Ukraine, commercial satellite operators have supplied U.S. intelligence agencies with extensive electro-optical, synthetic aperture radar and radio frequency data.
BlackSky, Maxar Technologies and Planet, for example, have shared "millions and millions of square kilometers of imagery" over Ukraine and Russia, specifically, Peter Muend, director of the National Reconnaissance Office Commercial Systems Program Office, said April 25 at the GEOINT Symposium.
Muend also cited Capella Space for providing extensive SAR data and HawkEye 360 for supplying RF data to U.S. government agencies. Those agencies, in turn, are sharing imagery and data with U.S. partners and allies.
Commercial satellite imagery and data have been featured prominently in news reports and social media posts since the Russia invaded Ukraine.
"I have to say I'm very impressed and proud that the commercial providers in many cases that we have as our partners are leading the charge, making sure that it's becoming a more transparent world especially in light of the actions going on in Ukraine," Muend said.
The war is occurring at an inflection point for commercial Earth observation. Dozens of companies in the United States and around the world are building constellations of tens or hundreds of satellites equipped with sensors to reveal what's happening on the ground.
Recognizing the value of those datasets, NRO has issued contracts to satisfy immediate needs, while undertaking the formal process of drafting requirements for long-term programs of record to bring commercial capabilities into an integrated architecture that includes classified U.S. government systems.