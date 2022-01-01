Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Good news. NASA has invented Duranium!

posted by hubie on Wednesday April 27, @07:55PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the Good-News dept.
News

Rodxit writes:

Nasa has invented Duranium!
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Duranium

NASA's New Material Built to Withstand Extreme Conditions

NASA innovators recently developed a new metal alloy using a 3D printing process that dramatically improves the strength and durability of the components and parts used in aviation and space exploration, resulting in better and longer-lasting performance.

NASA Alloy GRX-810, an oxide dispersion strengthened (ODS) alloy, can endure temperatures over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, is more malleable, and can survive more than 1,000 times longer than existing state-of-the-art alloys. These new alloys can be used to build aerospace parts for high temperature applications, like those inside aircraft and rocket engines, because ODS alloys can withstand harsher conditions before reaching their breaking point.

[...] . NASA's new alloys deliver enhanced mechanical properties at extreme temperatures. At 2,000° F, GRX-810 shows remarkable performance improvements over current state-of-the-art alloys including:

  • Twice the strength to resist fracturing
  • Three and a half times the flexibility to stretch/bend prior to fracturing
  • More than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures

"This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development. New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key role as NASA aims to change the future of flight," said Hopkins. "Previously, an increase in tensile strength usually lowered a material's ability to stretch and bend before breaking, which is why our new alloy is remarkable."

I guess Elon has to build a Raptor 3 with it.

Original Submission


«  Dell Defends its Controversial New Laptop Memory (CAMM)
Good news. NASA has invented Duranium! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday April 27, @08:02PM

    by Gaaark (41) on Wednesday April 27, @08:02PM (#1240157) Journal

    Wake me when they invent Duran-Duranium so i can shoot myself!

    --
    --- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---

  • (Score: 1) by Billy the Mountain on Wednesday April 27, @08:32PM

    by Billy the Mountain (9724) on Wednesday April 27, @08:32PM (#1240166)

    (With Raptor 3 a close second)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 27, @08:37PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 27, @08:37PM (#1240169)

    NASA (ie. The Government) or a contractor with patent rights?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 27, @08:48PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 27, @08:48PM (#1240174)

    He likes to own things, not build things. Looks like SpaceX may want to build a Raptor 3 with Duranium.

(1)