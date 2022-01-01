from the Good-News dept.
Nasa has invented Duranium!
https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Duranium
NASA's New Material Built to Withstand Extreme Conditions
NASA innovators recently developed a new metal alloy using a 3D printing process that dramatically improves the strength and durability of the components and parts used in aviation and space exploration, resulting in better and longer-lasting performance.
NASA Alloy GRX-810, an oxide dispersion strengthened (ODS) alloy, can endure temperatures over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, is more malleable, and can survive more than 1,000 times longer than existing state-of-the-art alloys. These new alloys can be used to build aerospace parts for high temperature applications, like those inside aircraft and rocket engines, because ODS alloys can withstand harsher conditions before reaching their breaking point.
[...] . NASA's new alloys deliver enhanced mechanical properties at extreme temperatures. At 2,000° F, GRX-810 shows remarkable performance improvements over current state-of-the-art alloys including:
- Twice the strength to resist fracturing
- Three and a half times the flexibility to stretch/bend prior to fracturing
- More than 1,000 times the durability under stress at high temperatures
"This breakthrough is revolutionary for materials development. New types of stronger and more lightweight materials play a key role as NASA aims to change the future of flight," said Hopkins. "Previously, an increase in tensile strength usually lowered a material's ability to stretch and bend before breaking, which is why our new alloy is remarkable."
I guess Elon has to build a Raptor 3 with it.
Wake me when they invent Duran-Duranium so i can shoot myself!
(With Raptor 3 a close second)
NASA (ie. The Government) or a contractor with patent rights?
He likes to own things, not build things. Looks like SpaceX may want to build a Raptor 3 with Duranium.