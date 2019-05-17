'Vampire devices' cost UK households £147 a year:
UK households could save an average of £147 per year by switching off so-called vampire devices.
Vampire devices are electronics that drain a surprising amount of power even when they are on standby.
British Gas research indicates households in the UK are spending £3.16bn annually just for the privilege of leaving vampire devices on standby.
This equates to £147 a year for the average household - the equivalent of two months' electricity charges.
Has anyone got any similar figures for their home countries?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Thursday April 28, @07:55AM
We just built a small but very modern house. Every window has WLAN controlled shutters, for example. Of course, that means that every window has a receiver running 24/7.
Lots of other devices, too. I haven't counted, but I'm sure there are at least 50 devices sucking power all the time. Our base power draw never drops under 200 watts.
There are badly behaved devices. Our mixer gets unplugged, for example, because even when turned off, it draws 75w. Stupid design, and most people won't think to check.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.