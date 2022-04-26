First Human Case of H3N8 Bird Flu Detected in China:
The first case of H3N8 avian influenza has been recorded in China, according to a report by Reuters on Tuesday.
China's National Health Commission released a statement on Tuesday confirming a 4-year-old boy was infected with the strain of bird flu. The boy, from the central Chinese province of Henan, was in close contact with chickens and wild ducks and came down with a fever on April 5. He was admitted to hospital on April 10.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 28, @06:13PM (3 children)
China again?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 28, @06:17PM (2 children)
My bad about China. I suppose this was bound to happen sooner and later, and when it does, a good chance it would happen in China since it's a big ass country with butload of people and animals.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 28, @06:45PM
Do they suspect fowl play?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday April 28, @06:58PM
I mean, why not India? (Pretty close to same size population.) Or anywhere else in the world? China may have the most people, but the whole rest of the world is there. China's population accounts for a bit less than 18% of the entire world. Thus, asking what's up with China, isn't an outright bad question. It may still be a bad question, but not due to population.
