[...] A case of H3N8 influenza was detected in a 4-year-old boy in China. [...] It's the first time the virus has jumped from animals to humans -- but it looks like a one-off jump and further risk of spread is low.

The first case of H3N8 avian influenza has been recorded in China, according to a report by Reuters on Tuesday.

China's National Health Commission released a statement on Tuesday confirming a 4-year-old boy was infected with the strain of bird flu. The boy, from the central Chinese province of Henan, was in close contact with chickens and wild ducks and came down with a fever on April 5. He was admitted to hospital on April 10.