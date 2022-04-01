Researchers develop a paper-thin loudspeaker:
This thin-film loudspeaker produces sound with minimal distortion while using a fraction of the energy required by a traditional loudspeaker. The hand-sized loudspeaker the team demonstrated, which weighs about as much as a dime, can generate high-quality sound no matter what surface the film is bonded to.
To achieve these properties, the researchers pioneered a deceptively simple fabrication technique, which requires only three basic steps and can be scaled up to produce ultrathin loudspeakers large enough to cover the inside of an automobile or to wallpaper a room.
Used this way, the thin-film loudspeaker could provide active noise cancellation in clamorous environments, such as an airplane cockpit, by generating sound of the same amplitude but opposite phase; the two sounds cancel each other out. The flexible device could also be used for immersive entertainment, perhaps by providing three-dimensional audio in a theater or theme park ride. And because it is lightweight and requires such a small amount of power to operate, the device is well-suited for applications on smart devices where battery life is limited.
[...] A typical loudspeaker found in headphones or an audio system uses electric current inputs that pass through a coil of wire that generates a magnetic field, which moves a speaker membrane, that moves the air above it, that makes the sound we hear. By contrast, the new loudspeaker simplifies the speaker design by using a thin film of a shaped piezoelectric material that moves when voltage is applied over it, which moves the air above it and generates sound.
Most thin-film loudspeakers are designed to be freestanding because the film must bend freely to produce sound. Mounting these loudspeakers onto a surface would impede the vibration and hamper their ability to generate sound.
To overcome this problem, the MIT team rethought the design of a thin-film loudspeaker. Rather than having the entire material vibrate, their design relies on tiny domes on a thin layer of piezoelectric material which each vibrate individually. These domes, each only a few hair-widths across, are surrounded by spacer layers on the top and bottom of the film that protect them from the mounting surface while still enabling them to vibrate freely. The same spacer layers protect the domes from abrasion and impact during day-to-day handling, enhancing the loudspeaker's durability.
Journal Reference:
An Ultra-Thin Flexible Loudspeaker Based on a Piezoelectric Micro-Dome Array, (DOI: 10.1109/TIE.2022.3150082)
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday April 28, @10:23AM
Now if they also can make that material transparent, maybe they can put the smartphone's speaker back to where it actually belongs, despite that place now being taken up by the display.
It would be nice to no longer have to see people needing to hold their phone perpendicular to their ears in order to hear something. That just looks ridiculous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 28, @11:13AM
This sounds really good and I like the idea.
The problem of generating noise cancellation in a volume (as opposed to inside headphones) is the reflections on surfaces and the inability to source the anti-phase signals exactly where the noise originates. If the noise cancellation does not originate very close to the origins of the noise, it will not propagate the same way as the noise and some volumes of the space will experience noise cancellation whereas others amplification. With a huge array of sensors (i.e. microphones) spread over the surfaces that emanate or transmit the noise coupled to extremely fast anti-phase signal generation and the ability to inject this noise cancellation signal to exactly the right part of the surface without interfering with the noise detection, it may be possible if not feasible.
As with all new technology, let's see what the future brings before applauding. Still, I do like the idea!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 28, @11:14AM
Did I understand this correctly? Instead of having one large speaker their speaker is made up out of many small speakers instead?