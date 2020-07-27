Stories
All Five DNA and RNA Nucleobases Found in Meteorites

posted by hubie on Thursday April 28, @08:46PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Science

takyon writes:

All of the bases in DNA and RNA have now been found in meteorites

More of the ingredients for life have been found in meteorites.

Space rocks that fell to Earth within the last century contain the five bases that store information in DNA and RNA, scientists report April 26 in Nature Communications.

These "nucleobases" — adenine, guanine, cytosine, thymine and uracil — combine with sugars and phosphates to make up the genetic code of all life on Earth. Whether these basic ingredients for life first came from space or instead formed in a warm soup of earthly chemistry is still not known. But the discovery adds to evidence that suggests life's precursors originally came from space, the researchers say.

Scientists have detected bits of adenine, guanine and other organic compounds in meteorites since the 1960s. Researchers have also seen hints of uracil, but cytosine and thymine remained elusive, until now.

Original Submission


