The Future of the NTFS Linux Driver as Part of the Kernel is in Question:
Support in the Linux kernel for NTFS, the primary filesystem for Windows systems, has always been important for people who use both operating systems. The existing Linux NTFS driver has been unmaintained and has always lacked proper write support. A filesystem in userspace (FUSE) driver, NTFS-3G, came along, but since it operates in userspace, it isn't considered particularly fast.
So when last August, the German software company Paragon Software offered to open source its in-house developed NTFS3 driver to become part of the Linux kernel, the news was welcomed among the Linux community. However, the driver was a proprietary software sold commercially before that.
[...] However, the first steps of adopting the driver as part of the Linux kernel were accompanied by many strange events and misunderstandings.
The point is that a straightforward procedure like creating a pull request (PR) proved to be a difficult task for the driver developers at Paragon Software. After several failed attempts, the driver was still submitted as a single dump of 27,000 lines of code!
Despite all the glitches, the driver was eventually implemented, and on October 31, 2021, Linux kernel 5.15 was officially announced with the Paragon NTFS3 driver integrated into it.
Unfortunately, thus far, the code has not received any maintenance.
[...] So, since the Paragon NTFS3 driver has been accepted as part of the Linux kernel, it hasn't received a single line of code support, and any attempts to contact its developer have failed.
After ntfs3 got merged and 5.15 got released ntfs3 maintainer has kept total radio silence. I have tried to contact him with personal mails with no luck. I have chosen bunch of people to discuss what we should do this driver as this is already orphan.
Kari Argillander, Linux kernel developer
[...] So, it's currently unclear what the future of the Paragon NTFS3 driver will be as part of the Linux kernel. But, of course, we look forward to Linus Torvalds' opinion on the situation, given that he is the person who makes the final decisions on the Linux kernel.
Were they expecting that by releasing it into the kernel, that it would be magically updated by someone else and they wouldn't have to do anything anymore?
They were expecting that this wouldn't result in them shooting themselves in the foot. The whole GPL philosophy of preventing the inclusion of code into proprietary products doesn't encourage companies to pay to develop software. Sure, companies do it, but they have to be aware that when they're doing it, they don't have as many options for creating their own modules and bits of code that aren't subject to the same viral provision the moment they distribute it out of the company.
In this case, it's rock and hard place. MS supports very few file systems compared with other OSes and the various FAT based FSes are getting a bit long in the tooth. In some respects, it would make more sense to just develop better drivers to run under Windows for copying files to Linux than to develop better tools to copy from Linux to Windows.
Are people like you expecting the code will magically be maintained by *someone else*?
Seems silly to EXPECT someone to automatically be the permamaintainer, esp. since nobody was even maintaining the previous Linux driver for NTFS.
Seems at least as silly to have dropped the driver into the open source community, pushed for it to be included in the kernel, then abandon it. What was that all about? Virtue points?
What I've come to expect is, when I hotplug an NTFS drive into my machine, it just comes up into my file browser, where I can choose to mount the drive, or not mount it. Once mounted, I can do anything with it, because, after all, I'm root, or God, or however you wish to refer to me.
This is one thing about Linux Mint that still makes me facepalm. Now granted, I haven't done a fresh install in the last year or two, but every time I have before that, for some bizarre reason, the default setting is to auto-mount any device you plug in, and pop up a file browser of the location.
Doesn't anybody remember autoexec.bat?!
It also makes it annoying if you want to fiddle with your filesystems with gparted, since you have to go and manually unmount all the volumes that have been "helpfully" auto-mounted before you can manipulate them.
You're optimistic, a persistent-superblock against bad clusters at best.
Well, I suppose that's better than never open-sourcing the code in the first place, right?
But from TFS I would say yes, that's probably what they thought. With sufficiently good documentation it shouldn't be impossible for somebody else to pick up the job...
So the original maintainers couldn't figure out how to set up a git repository, and eventually just said "screw it" and sent you a tarball of the entire source tree. Which you stitched into the kernel or whatever.
Then they lost contact.
Soooooo...just find somebody to maintain the presumably-now-gitted repo? Yeah, you lose the knowledge of all the original devs (not a small thing), and I know it's not super easy to find maintainers for FLOSS stuff (especially if it's a rather thankless task like FS support), but...which part of this is a question? That you can't find maintainers, or that the ones you do find aren't knowledgeable enough? Wasn't this a thing you originally planned for, i.e. the classic "what happens if the entire dev team is hit by a runaway beer truck" scenario?
Indulging in my own rare "why don't you just" proposal here ;)
OMG, not the infamous BEER TRUCK! We can handle runaway trains, out of control buses, even suicide bombing cars and trucks. But, please, not the BEER TRUCK!! Some things are sacred.