Scientists use recycled glass waste as sand replacement in 3D printing:
Glass is one material that can be 100 per cent recycled with no reduction in quality, yet it is one of the least recycled waste types. Glass is made up of silicon dioxide, or silica, which is a major component of sand, and therefore it offers significant untapped potential to be recycled into other products.
At the same time, due to growing populations, urbanisation and infrastructure development, the world is facing a shortage of sand, with climate scientists calling it one of the greatest sustainability challenges of the 21st century.
For these reasons, the NTU research team is seeking to find ways to recycle glass by 3D printing it into items for everyday use.
One of their innovations published recently in the Journal of Building Engineering, used a specially formulated concrete mix comprising recycled glass, commercial cement products, water, and additives to 3D print a concrete bench. By figuring out the optimal concrete formulation, the NTU research team was able to successfully 3D-print a 40cm tall L-shaped bench (see image) as a proof of concept that their material could be 3D printed into an everyday structural (weight-bearing) product.
In lab compression tests and filament quality (strength) tests, the 3D printed structure showed excellent buildability - the printed concrete does not deform or collapse before the concrete cures -- and extrudability, meaning the special concrete mix is fluid enough to flow through the hoses and print nozzle.
According to the latest data by the National Environment Agency of Singapore, only 13 per cent of the 74,000 tonnes of glass waste generated in the country was recycled in 2021. Without being fully exploited for other purposes, most of the glass waste finds its way into incinerators before being disposed of in a landfill.
While scientists elsewhere have described the use of glass in concrete mixtures, none of them has been able to successfully 3D-print a structure using a glass-based concrete mixture, until now.
[...] As the second most widely used substance after water, concrete relies on sand as a vital ingredient to ensure its durability.
[...] Moreover, as glass is a material that is naturally hydrophobic -- meaning it does not absorb water -- less water is required to create a concrete mix suitable for 3D printing use.
Journal Reference:
Guan Heng Andrew Ting, Tan Kai Noel Quah, Jian Hui Lim, Yi Wei Daniel Tay, Ming Jen Tan. Extrudable region parametrical study of 3D printable concrete using recycled glass concrete. Journal of Building Engineering, 2022; 50: 104091
DOI: 10.1016/j.jobe.2022.104091