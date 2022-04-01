Doctors in Spain diagnosed a man with an unusual roundworm infection after watching an army of larvae writhe and slither under his skin, blanketing his whole body in an ever-shifting rash.

Doctors reported the man's rare hyperinfection this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, highlighting the unusual sight of a wriggling, sliding skin rash that tracked the movements of individual parasitic prowlers. The official diagnosis was larva currens from Strongyloides.

[...]

At the time of the larval incursion, the man was in the hospital because a cancerous growth had begun pressing on his spinal cord. Doctors had treated him for several days with a high dose of glucocorticoid, which suppresses some immune responses—and creates prime conditions for parasitic worms to flourish.