from the squiggly-nightmares dept.
Doctors in Spain diagnosed a man with an unusual roundworm infection after watching an army of larvae writhe and slither under his skin, blanketing his whole body in an ever-shifting rash.
Doctors reported the man's rare hyperinfection this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, highlighting the unusual sight of a wriggling, sliding skin rash that tracked the movements of individual parasitic prowlers. The official diagnosis was larva currens from Strongyloides.
[...]
At the time of the larval incursion, the man was in the hospital because a cancerous growth had begun pressing on his spinal cord. Doctors had treated him for several days with a high dose of glucocorticoid, which suppresses some immune responses—and creates prime conditions for parasitic worms to flourish.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 30, @03:19PM
For a 'tech' websight, Arstechnica certainly loves these clickbait parasite reports.