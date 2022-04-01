Stories
Army of Worm Larvae Hatch From Man's Bum, Visibly Slither Under His Skin

posted by janrinok on Saturday April 30, @02:36PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the squiggly-nightmares dept.
/dev/random

Freeman writes:

Doctors in Spain diagnosed a man with an unusual roundworm infection after watching an army of larvae writhe and slither under his skin, blanketing his whole body in an ever-shifting rash.

Doctors reported the man's rare hyperinfection this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, highlighting the unusual sight of a wriggling, sliding skin rash that tracked the movements of individual parasitic prowlers. The official diagnosis was larva currens from Strongyloides.
At the time of the larval incursion, the man was in the hospital because a cancerous growth had begun pressing on his spinal cord. Doctors had treated him for several days with a high dose of glucocorticoid, which suppresses some immune responses—and creates prime conditions for parasitic worms to flourish.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 30, @03:19PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 30, @03:19PM (#1241000)

    For a 'tech' websight, Arstechnica certainly loves these clickbait parasite reports.

