Turns out that virtual meetings are more or less just like real meetings. A lot of people arrive late. Most people don't say or do anything, they are just there. The more people that are invited to the meeting the worse it apparently is. Bad meetings are bad meetings no matter if they are live or not.
For meetings with seven or more people, some of the findings include:
50% of participants arrive late
40% have below average or poor engagement
22% of participants don't say a single word
11% don't have video or audio on
Overall, one in five video conference calls had a below average meeting score, and 31% of meetings start late.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 01, @12:19AM
Business meetings don't work because the power relationship discourage honest discussion, virtual/real is trivial/exacerbation.
I bet some jackasses would turn off the mike and jerk off to some hot colleague. :)
Very productive.
(Score: 2) by corey on Sunday May 01, @12:30AM
> 11% don't have video or audio on
Wish I could turn up to real meetings with no visual/video or audio on.
Difference I find is people working at home are in t-shirt with pyjamas bottoms or so, at the office they’re in standard office attire.
The other thing is trying to get a word in when a couple of people are back and forth with a lot to say. Easier when in person. Plus resolution in body language and facial expression.