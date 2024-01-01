Stories
Intel CEO Expects Chip Shortage to Last Until at Least 2024

Intel CEO expects chip shortage to last until at least 2024:

Intel chief Pat Gelsinger has predicted that the global chip shortage will remain a challenge for the industry until at least 2024, particularly in areas such as foundry capacity and tool availability.

[...] During the call, Gelsinger pointed out that ongoing COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and the Russian invasion in Ukraine have demonstrated the need to promote "more resilient and more geographically balanced semiconductor manufacturing", particularly as he believes that semiconductors will be the "the fuel of innovation and transformation".

"I continue to believe we are just at the beginning of a long-term growth cycle across semiconductors," he said.

"We continue to see some matched-set limitations in areas like ethernet, some softening in low-end consumer PC, and some inventory adjustments as we discussed on our last call, but overall, the demand signals from customers continue to be robust in areas like enterprise, cloud, AI, graphics, and networking."

He noted, however, the company's pace in which it achieves its expansion plans will also be dependent on the passing of the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) Act. If passed, it would unlock an eye-watering $52 billion funding boost to US production of semiconductors.

[...] "I recently testified before the Senate to highlight the critical need for the US to fund the CHIPS Act. I continue to encourage Congress to fund this critical legislation and enable us to move faster toward making a balanced semiconductor supply chain a reality," Gelsinger said.

  by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 01, @04:55AM

    Intel CEO is a has-been loser.

    What does TSMC CEO say?

    "John Reston: Television can control public opinion more effectively than armies of secret police, because television is entirely voluntary. The American government forces our children to attend school, but nobody forces them to watch T.V. Americans of all ages *submit* to television. Television is the American ideal. Persuasion without coercion. Nobody makes us watch. Who could have predicted that a *free* people would voluntarily spend one fifth of their lives sitting in front of a *box* with pictures? Fifteen years sitting in prison is punishment. But 15 years sitting in front of a television set is entertainment. And the average American now spends more than one and a half years of his life just watching television commercials. Fifty minutes, every day of his life, watching commercials. Now, that's power."

    - Memorable quotes for Looker (1981)
    https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082677/quotes [imdb.com]

