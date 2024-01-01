Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Face Of Stone Age Woman Reconstructed With 4,000-Year-Old Skull Found In Sweden

posted by janrinok on Sunday May 01, @09:33AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

chris writes:

From https://ancient-archeology.com/face-of-stone-age-woman-reconstructed-with-4000-year-old-skull-found-in-sweden/

A Stone Age woman who lived 4,000 years ago is leaning on her walking stick and looking ahead as a spirited young boy bursts into a run, in a stunning life-size reconstruction now on display in Sweden.

Although her likeness is new — it debuted last month in an exhibit about ancient people at Västernorrlands Museum — researchers have known about this woman's existence for nearly a century.

During the construction of a road in the hamlet of Lagmansören in 1923, workers found her skeletal remains buried next to the remains of a child, likely a 7-year-old boy.

"With our eyes and perhaps in all times, you tend to think that this is a mother and son," said Oscar Nilsson, the Sweden-based forensic artist who spent 350 hours creating the lifelike model. "They could be. Or they could be siblings: sister and brother.

They could be relatives, or they could just be tribe friends. We don't know, because the DNA was not that well preserved to establish this relationship."

Original Submission


«  Intel CEO Expects Chip Shortage to Last Until at Least 2024
Face Of Stone Age Woman Reconstructed With 4,000-Year-Old Skull Found In Sweden | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.