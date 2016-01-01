Six satellite ventures — including SpaceX's Starlink network and Amazon's Project Kuiper — are due to receive a total of $278.5 million in NASA funding to demonstrate next-generation space communication services in Earth orbit.

The Communications Services Project is intended to smooth the transition from NASA's constellation of dedicated communication satellites, known as Tracking and Data Relay Satellites or TDRS, to a commercially operated network that draws upon multiple providers.

NASA has turned to similar public-private models for space services including cargo resupply and crew transportation to the International Space Station, as well as the future delivery of scientific experiments and astronauts to the lunar surface.

"By using funded Space Act Agreements, we're able to stimulate industry to demonstrate end-to-end capability leading to operational service," Eli Naffah, project manager for the Communications Services Project at NASA's Glenn Research Center, said today in a news release. "The flight demonstrations are risk reduction activities that will develop multiple capabilities and will provide operational concepts, performance validation and acquisition models needed to plan the future acquisition of commercial services for each class of NASA missions."