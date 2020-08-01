from the doesn't-work-just-when-needed-most dept.
The American Automobile Assn. (AAA) took a look at the performance of automatic lane keeping systems. They found that in simulated moderate to heavy rain, cars that employed ALKS veered from their lanes 69% of the time. Even worse, in testing at moderate speed (56 kph/~40 mph), about a third of the cars struck a static vehicle target (note, these targets look like a car, but are lightweight, fly apart on impact, and are quickly re-assembled).
Trade magazine article here:
https://www.ukimediaevents.com/publication/9db0dd6b/32
(Warning, it's an annoying "online magazine" format--but can be downloaded to pdf for reading offline.)
If you have a car with one of these systems, what has been your experience?
(Score: 0, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 02, @03:08AM
https://newsroom.aaa.com/2021/10/rained-out-vehicle-safety-systems-struggle-to-see-in-bad-weather/ [aaa.com]
Previous testing of similar systems:
https://newsroom.aaa.com/2021/06/vehicle-technology-false-sense-of-security/ [aaa.com]
https://newsroom.aaa.com/2020/08/aaa-finds-active-driving-assistance-systems-do-less-to-assist-drivers-and-more-to-interfere/ [aaa.com]
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday May 02, @04:14AM
There's so much noise and agenda around AI vision it's hard to really know what it can and cannot do. Cameras these days seem pretty good at picking out human faces. Law enforcement has wanted facial recognition for at least a quarter century now, but to do what they want takes more than even human experts can do. They just want to throw a massive album of mug shots at the system, asking it to check whether a face is a match with any of over a million bad photos. I once tested the license plate scanning capabilities of a nearby toll road, by taking it after dark, when it was raining and misty. The system still successfully read my license plates, sigh.
But the self-driving, what's the motive in exaggerating its capabilities? Is it just the usual vaporware style claims so many CEOs make? Everything I've heard and seen about it strongly suggests it is not that trusty. For something that is supposedly AI, it is incredibly brainless. Like, that report of a system that when it saw the full moon, it interpreted that sight as a traffic light that had turned yellow. No human would make a mistake like that.
Part of the problem is that there are still many wonky and weird parts of the roads and streets that the self-driving can't handle. Even experienced drivers struggle with the worst of those. The eastern US is especially bad, with many of the back roads being hardly more than old wagon trails that have been paved. Even a major highway such as US 50 going west out of Washington D. C. into Virginia is poor quality, with blind corners and blind rises. If you screw up, you're apt to crash into an old stone fence, as the road passes entirely too close to more and a few of those. True, that road is not much used anymore, having been superseded by an Interstate, but it still has the designation of a major east-west route, and ought to be better quality than that. But any system that assumes a Us highway ending in 0 has to be a good quality road is going to get in trouble.