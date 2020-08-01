The American Automobile Assn. (AAA) took a look at the performance of automatic lane keeping systems. They found that in simulated moderate to heavy rain, cars that employed ALKS veered from their lanes 69% of the time. Even worse, in testing at moderate speed (56 kph/~40 mph), about a third of the cars struck a static vehicle target (note, these targets look like a car, but are lightweight, fly apart on impact, and are quickly re-assembled).

Trade magazine article here:

https://www.ukimediaevents.com/publication/9db0dd6b/32

(Warning, it's an annoying "online magazine" format--but can be downloaded to pdf for reading offline.)

If you have a car with one of these systems, what has been your experience?