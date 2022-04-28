Scientists Discover New Electrical Function Performed by Nearly Half of Brain Cells:
Researchers at Tufts University School of Medicine have discovered a previously unknown function performed by astrocytes, a type of cell that comprises nearly half of all cells in the brain.
According to the researchers, the discovery in mice of a novel function by cells known as astrocytes opens up a whole new avenue for neuroscience study that could lead to treatments for a variety of conditions ranging from epilepsy to Alzheimer's to traumatic brain injury.
It all boils down to how astrocytes interact with neurons, which are fundamental cells of the brain and nervous system that receive input from the outside world. Through a complex set of electrical and chemical signaling, neurons transmit information between different areas of the brain and between the brain and the rest of the nervous system.
[...] [Chris] Dulla describes astrocytes as "making sure everything is copacetic in the brain, and if something goes wrong, if there's an injury or viral infection, they detect it, try to respond, and then try to protect the brain from insult. What we want to do next is determine how astrocytes change when these insults happen."
[...] The discovery of astrocyte-neuron crosstalk raises numerous questions as to how the interactions work in brain pathology and in the development of learning and memory. "It makes us rethink everything astrocytes do, and how the fact that astrocytes are electrically active may be influencing a wide range of neurological diseases," he says.
[...] The researchers are now screening existing drugs to see if they can manipulate the neuron-astrocyte interactions. "By doing so, can we one day help people learn faster or better? Can we repair a brain injury when it occurs?" Dulla asks.
The new technology used to make this discovery not only opens up new ways to think about astrocyte activity, it also provides new approaches for imaging activity through the brain. Before now, there was no way to image potassium activity in the brain, for example, or study how potassium is involved in sleep, metabolism, or injury and infection in the brain.
"We are giving these tools to other labs so they can use the same assays and techniques to study the questions they are interested in," he says. "Scientists are getting the tools to study headache, breathing, developmental disorders, and a wide range of different neurological diseases."
Journal Reference:
