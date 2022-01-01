from the charge-with-the-vitality-and-magnetism dept.
Scientists with NASA's MMS Mission Crack 60-Year Mystery of Fast Magnetic Explosions
In just minutes, a flare on the Sun can release enough energy to power the whole world for 20,000 years. An explosive process called magnetic reconnection triggers these solar flares and scientists have spent the last half-century trying to understand how the process happens.
It's not just a scientific curiosity: A fuller understanding of magnetic reconnection could enable insights into nuclear fusion and provide better predictions of particle storms from the Sun that can affect Earth-orbiting technology.
Now, scientists with NASA's Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission, or MMS, think they've figured it out. The scientists have developed a theory that explains how the most explosive type of magnetic reconnection – called fast reconnection – occurs and why it happens at a consistent speed. The new theory uses a common magnetic effect that's used in household devices, such as sensors that time vehicle anti-lock braking systems and know when a cell phone flip cover is closed.
[...] "We have known for a while that fast reconnection happens at a certain rate that seems to be pretty constant," said Barbara Giles, project scientist for MMS and research scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. "But what really drives that rate has been a mystery, until now."
[...] During fast magnetic reconnection, charged particles in a plasma – namely ions and electrons – stop moving as a group. As the ions and electrons begin moving separately, they give rise to the Hall effect, creating an unstable energy vacuum where reconnection happens. Pressure from the magnetic fields around the energy vacuum causes the vacuum to implode, which quickly releases immense amounts of energy at a predictable rate.
[...] "Ultimately, if we can understand how magnetic reconnection operates, then we can better predict events that can impact us at Earth, like geomagnetic storms and solar flares," Giles said. "And if we can understand how reconnection is initiated, it will also help energy research because researchers could better control magnetic fields in fusion devices."
Journal Reference:
Liu, YH., Cassak, P., Li, X. et al. First-principles theory of the rate of magnetic reconnection in magnetospheric and solar plasmas. Commun Phys 5, 97 (2022).
DOI: 10.1038/s42005-022-00854-x