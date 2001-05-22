from the om-nom-nom dept.
Fast-acting enzyme breaks down plastics in as little as 24 hours:
The idea of deploying enzymes to break down plastic waste is gaining momentum through a string of breakthroughs demonstrating how they can do so with increasing efficiency, and even reduce the material to simple molecules. A new study marks yet another step forward, with scientists leveraging machine learning to engineer an enzyme that degrades some forms of plastic in just 24 hours, with a stability that makes it well-suited to large-scale adoption.
[...] A team at the University of Texas set out to address some of the shortcomings of these enzymes so far. According to the scientists, the application of the technology has been held back by an inability to function well at low temperatures and different pH ranges, lack of effectiveness directly tackling untreated plastic waste, and slow reaction rates.
To resolve these problems, the team developed a machine learning model that could predict which mutations in a PETase enzyme would afford it these capabilities. This involved closely studying a range of PET plastic products, including containers, water bottles and fabrics, and then using the model to design and engineer a new and improved enzyme dubbed FAST-PETase (functional, active, stable and tolerant PETase).
[...] With the ability to quickly break down post-consumer plastic waste at low temperatures, the researchers believe they have landed on a technique that is portable, affordable and able to be adopted on an industrial scale. They have filed a patent for the technology and hope to see it put to use in landfills and polluted areas.
"The possibilities are endless across industries to leverage this leading-edge recycling process," said Alper. "Beyond the obvious waste management industry, this also provides corporations from every sector the opportunity to take a lead in recycling their products. Through these more sustainable enzyme approaches, we can begin to envision a true circular plastics economy."
Source: University of Texas
Also described in a video.
Journal Reference:
Hongyuan Lu, Daniel J. Diaz, Natalie J. Czarnecki, et al., Machine learning-aided engineering of hydrolases for PET depolymerization, Nature 604, 662–667 (2022).
DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-04599-z
(Score: 1) by Nofsck Ingcloo on Monday May 02, @11:13AM (1 child)
What is the risk that all plastics world-wide would be at risk of disintegration while stilll in use?
1984 was not written as an instruction manual.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Monday May 02, @11:33AM
Nature already beat us to it by evolving some plastic eating bacteria. So this is a problem? Noop, it is already reality. The scale is not overwhelming, but that might change very fast by some evolutionary steps down the road.