from the water-water-everywhere-and-not-a-drop-to-drink dept.
Researchers build a portable desalination unit that generates clear, clean drinking water without the need for filters or high-pressure pumps:
MIT researchers have developed a portable desalination unit, weighing less than 10 kilograms, that can remove particles and salts to generate drinking water.
[...] Commercially available portable desalination units typically require high-pressure pumps to push water through filters, which are very difficult to miniaturize without compromising the energy-efficiency of the device, explains Yoon.
Instead, their unit relies on a technique called ion concentration polarization (ICP), which was pioneered by Han's group more than 10 years ago. Rather than filtering water, the ICP process applies an electrical field to membranes placed above and below a channel of water. The membranes repel positively or negatively charged particles — including salt molecules, bacteria, and viruses — as they flow past. The charged particles are funneled into a second stream of water that is eventually discharged.
[...] But ICP does not always remove all the salts floating in the middle of the channel. So the researchers incorporated a second process, known as electrodialysis, to remove remaining salt ions.
Yoon and Kang used machine learning to find the ideal combination of ICP and electrodialysis modules. The optimal setup includes a two-stage ICP process, with water flowing through six modules in the first stage then through three in the second stage, followed by a single electrodialysis process. This minimized energy usage while ensuring the process remains self-cleaning.
After running lab experiments using water with different salinity and turbidity (cloudiness) levels, they field-tested the device at Boston's Carson Beach.
[...] The resulting water exceeded World Health Organization quality guidelines, and the unit reduced the amount of suspended solids by at least a factor of 10. Their prototype generates drinking water at a rate of 0.3 liters per hour, and requires only 20 watts of power per liter.
[...] while "development of portable systems using electro-membrane processes is an original and exciting direction in off-grid, small-scale desalination," the effects of fouling, especially if the water has high turbidity, could significantly increase maintenance requirements and energy costs, notes Nidal Hilal, professor of engineering and director of the New York University Abu Dhabi Water research center, who was not involved with this research.
"Another limitation is the use of expensive materials," he adds. "It would be interesting to see similar systems with low-cost materials in place."
Journal Reference:
Junghyo Yoon, Hyukjin J. Kwon, SungKu Kang, et al., Portable Seawater Desalination System for Generating Drinkable Water in Remote Locations, Environmental Science & Technology , 2022.
DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.1c08466
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Monday May 02, @02:06PM (1 child)
20W for a liter of water sounds expensive.
They've used salt pans to win salt from sea water for thousands of years. They effectively use solar energy to separate the water from the salt. Why can't they capture the moisture that the sun's rays evaporate from the sea water and get fresh water? It would be similar to the solar stills that they teach you to make in survival situations.
Or, taken another way, they could take waste heat from server farms or other industrial processes and use that to evaporate sea water, such that you're using it to cool and to distill fresh water.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 02, @02:19PM
20Wh or 20kWh, or 20W for a liter per hour... unless you get your units right I'm not paying your bill.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Monday May 02, @02:35PM
The first and most important question is the energy cost. TFA (as quoted in TFS) says "20 watts of power per liter". That is nonsense - watts measure power, not energy. Likely they mean 20 watts running for the necessary duration: at 0.3 liters per hours that would be 66.7 watt-hours of energy per liter.
For comparison, the requirements of traditional (large-scale) desalinization processes run anywhere from 3wh to 30wh per liter. So this process is not particularly efficient. However, it is small-scale. You could run one of these off of a small solar cell and get a few liters of water per day. Perhaps that is what makes it interesting?
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Monday May 02, @02:36PM
I'm assuming they mean it requires 20 Wh per litre, so if it takes 3⅓ hours to make a litre, their prototype draws about 6 watts continuous when it is running, generating about 5 ml per minute?
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Monday May 02, @02:45PM (1 child)
Just set up a still. If there's no fuel for a fire, put up magnifying glasses to concentrate the sun's heat. This is scalable, although possibly not profitable. Things that don't produce profit aren't usually made in today's plutocratic, money-worshiping world.
Free Martian whores! [mcgrewbooks.com]
(Score: 2) by drussell on Monday May 02, @02:55PM
Simple, straight steam distillation is the absolute worst way to desalinate from an energy perspective...
You at least want to add a vacuum pump to lower the boiling point or something if you're going to distill, but there are way more energy efficient methods than just boiling huge amounts of water and collecting the condensed steam.