I recently acquired a Sinclair Scientific calculator from 1974, alongside a large bundle of vintage computers – this was an unexpected (but very welcome) surprise and is in fact my first vintage calculator, though it is basically a pocket computer, so it is certainly in keeping with the rest of my collection. The calculator was in good condition and came with its original box, user manual, and carry case, however it was bought sold-as-seen and had several corroded and damaged battery contacts.