Fort Worth, Texas has officially become the first city government in the U.S. to mine bitcoin today. Three S9 bitcoin mining rigs will be deployed to run 24/7 in a closed environment on a private network operated by the Information Technology Solutions Department Data Center located at Fort Worth City Hall.

The S9 bitcoin miners were donated by the bitcoin and blockchain advocacy group, Texas Blockchain Council. The donation has formally been accepted today.

[...] The program starts with only the three machines so the city of Fort Worth can monitor performance, energy requirements, and familiarize itself with the process of bitcoin mining over a six-month period.

Fort Worth estimates that the individual energy required to mine bitcoin from each of the mining rigs will be equal to that of a household vacuum cleaner, according to the release. This nominal energy-usage is expected to be offset by the profits obtained from mining bitcoin.