from the how-did-you-get-up-here? dept.
Huge new ichthyosaur, one of the largest animals ever, uncovered high in the Alps:
Huge new ichthyosaur, one of the largest animals ever, uncovered high in the Alps
Paleontologists have discovered sets of fossils representing three new ichthyosaurs that may have been among the largest animals to have ever lived, reports a new paper in the peer-reviewed Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
Unearthed in the Swiss Alps between 1976 and 1990, the discovery includes the largest ichthyosaur tooth ever found. The width of the tooth root is twice as large as any aquatic reptile known, the previous largest belonging to a 15-meter-long ichthyosaur.
Other incomplete skeletal remains include the largest trunk vertebra in Europe that demonstrates another ichthyosaur rivaling the largest marine reptile fossil known today, the 21-meter long Shastasaurus sikkanniensis from British Columbia, Canada.
Dr. Heinz Furrer, who co-authors this study, was among a team who recovered the fossils during geological mapping in the Kössen Formation of the Alps. More than 200 million years before, the rock layers still covered the seafloor. With the folding of the Alps, however, they had ended up at an altitude of 2,800 meters.
[...] These new specimens probably represent the last of the leviathans. "In Nevada, we see the beginnings of true giants, and in the Alps the end," says Sander, who also co-authored a paper last year about an early giant ichthyosaur from Nevada's Fossil Hill. "Only the medium-to-large-sized dolphin- and orca-like forms survived into the Jurassic."
Journal Reference:
P. Martin Sander, Pablo Romero Pérez de Villar, Heinz Furrer, et al. Giant Late Triassic ichthyosaurs from the Kössen Formation of the Swiss Alps and their paleobiological implications, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology
DOI: 10.1080/02724634.2021.2046017