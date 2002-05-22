from the take-a-little-ride-on-the-old-John-Deere dept.
An article about how the Russian military stole farm equipment from a John Deere dealership in the Ukraine, only to find it all remotely disabled when trying to use/sell it on the other side:
https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/01/europe/russia-farm-vehicles-ukraine-disabled-melitopol-intl/index.html
Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership -- and shipped it to Chechnya, according to a Ukrainian businessman in the area.
But after a journey of more than 700 miles, the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.
Over the past few weeks there's been a growing number of reports of Russian troops stealing farm equipment, grain and even building materials - beyond widespread looting of residences. But the removal of valuable agricultural equipment from a John Deere dealership in Melitopol speaks to an increasingly organized operation, one that even uses Russian military transport as part of the heist.
[...] Other sources in the Melitopol region say theft by Russian military units has extended to grain held in silos, in a region that produces hundreds of thousands of tonnes of crops a year.
Are there other examples like this justifying some sort of limited DRM? How prominent do you think this will be held up as an example in lobbying efforts to justify not passing "Right To Repair" laws?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 03, @11:45AM (1 child)
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 03, @11:48AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Tuesday May 03, @11:48AM
One group of people exerting unjust power over another, also unjust, group does not "justify" DRM. It's jerks being jerks to other jerks.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 03, @11:56AM (1 child)
right to repair means I get full specs, and I can ask anyone to help me fix "the thing".
remote control means company has remote control capabilities.
I don't see what the problem is here.
if I can safely repair "the thing", it means I can turn off remote control capabilities.
but the company is free to brick "the thing" while being transported by thieves (and then it needs to justify the accusation of thievery to the proper authorities, obviously).
article doesn't say anything about equipment stolen from owners (i.e. people who bought it and were using it) and then being bricked --- equipment was stolen from dealership. so it's fine (in my mind) if the maker still has control over it.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Tuesday May 03, @12:03PM
Well, John Deere's DRM means that you don't have permission to repair, as part and parcel of their being able to remotely disable.
According to a relevant article [dtnpf.com],
Right to repair would take away the DRM, which would take away the remote control capability in its current form.
(Score: 2) by fraxinus-tree on Tuesday May 03, @11:58AM
Cracked John Deere firmwares have circulated for years. The irony is, the group that cracked them is from Ukraine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 03, @12:00PM
It is no longer a theory that JD can do a remote disable whenever they need to.
That seems in clear conflict with the concept of ownership. If you buy and pay for it, then you should have the right to use it. After sale, JD should not be able to remotely disable it. If if feels like a sale, then it's a sale. No amount of creative legal words in the sales contract should defeat this.
JD not providing the necessary technical means to help fix something that just broke is bad enough, but activelly doing something to break it is a whole 'nuther level of wrong.
Note that is this case, the equipment appears to have been still owned by JD, to the remote disable is totally ok.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 03, @12:05PM
Reported the other day that Ukraine missiles hit two small-ish Russian boats in the Black Sea. I looked up the boat type...built in a Russian shipyard, big diesel engines sourced from Caterpillar (USA).
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday May 03, @12:05PM
So is the tractor "bricked" now forever or can it somehow be unlocked or hacked open? I know the John Deere DRM appears to be a gigantic pain for normal farmers. So I'm not entirely sure here that their horrific DRM is for the win or justified just cause they managed to stop some russian looting expedition. I guess they'll learn and not steal any John Deeres then and instead just loot anything else that isn't nailed down (or is, it just takes a bit more effort).
Still seems like this war-looting is a classic thing, just look at all the pictures from WWII how people had arms filled with watches etc. Weird that pillaging hasn't gone away, as a motivator, in modern warfare.