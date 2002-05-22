World leaders sign landmark 'future of the internet' pact:
World leaders from more than 60 countries including the US and the UK have come together to commit to a new agreement aimed at safeguarding the future of the internet.
The so-called Declaration of the Future of the Internet (PDF) will help strengthen democracy online as the countries that have agreed to its terms have promised not to undermine elections by running online misinformation campaigns or illegally spying on people according to the White House.
At the same time, the declaration commits to promote safety and the equitable use of the internet, with the countries involved agreeing to refrain from imposing government-led shutdowns while providing both affordable and reliable internet services.
While the Declaration of the Future of the Internet isn't legally binding, the principles set forth within it will serve as a reference for public policy makers, businesses, citizens and civil society organizations.
US tech giants support the declaration with Google saying in a blog post that the private sector must also play an important role when furthering internet standards while Microsoft president Brad Smith explained in a separate blog post that governments cannot manage the global challenges facing the internet on their own.
Give us dumb pipe!
Hehe...they said Pluralism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pluralism_(political_theory) [wikipedia.org]
How about strengthening democracy online by protecting free speech?
What?
Free speech is bad for democracy now?
When did that happen?
When Twitter put a warning label on rightwing lies. Typical one sided conservative freedom.
That's certainly a US-centric thought. This is probably the only nation in the world where lying is a constitutional right, even if the lies are deadly, like covid misinformation. It's the reason given why a consumer can't sue for false advertising, but a competitor can.
When lies put someone like Vladimir Putin in power, democracy dies. Look at Russia. It almost happened here.
"When did it happen?" Before the Greeks invented democracy.
