[...] The Stable Channel for the desktop edition of Chrome had an update on April 26, 2022. That update includes 30 security fixes, some of them so bad that Google is urging all users to update immediately.

The release notes for Google's Chrome v101.0.4951.41 for Windows, Mac, and Linux has a long list of bug fixes; you can view it here. However, there's also a key statement in that page.



"Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed."

This specific quote reveals that there was something very wrong in the previous version of Chrome, and possibly some Chrome extensions or utilities, that was particularly nasty. Effectively the the non-developer translation of the quote above is that something so significant was found, the details are being kept hidden. And there are possibly already exploits out in the wild. [...]