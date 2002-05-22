Investment in submarine cables could reach $10 billion over the next two years, as telecoms providers and technology companies seek to increase capacity for global data traffic.

Undersea cables were first used in the 19th century to transmit telegrams across oceans and have since provided the foundation for global telephone and internet networks.

[...] TeleGeography's 2022 cable map now indicates 486 cable systems and 1,306 landings globally, with $12 billion worth added in the past five years.

It is predicated that subsea cable spending will increase as hyperscalers shift their position from generating demand to generating supply as mobile data traffic continues to grow and cloud adoption increases.

There are now more than 1.3 million km of submarine cables worldwide.