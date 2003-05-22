The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA) is a proposal for bringing competition and fairness back to online platform markets. It just cleared a major hurdle on the way to becoming law in the EU as the European Parliament and the Council, representing the member states, reached a political agreement.

The DMA is complex and has many facets, but its overall approach is to place new requirements and restrictions on online "gatekeepers": the largest tech platforms, which control access to digital markets for other businesses. These requirements are designed to break down the barriers businesses face in competing with the tech giants.

[...] The DMA only places obligations on "gatekeepers," which are companies that create bottlenecks between businesses and consumers and have an entrenched position in digital markets. The DMA's threshold is very high: companies will only be hit by the rules if they have an annual turnover of €7.5 billion within the EU or a worldwide market valuation of €75 billion. Gatekeepers must also have at least 45 million monthly individual end-users and 100,000 business users. Finally, gatekeepers must control one or more "core platform services" such as "marketplaces and app stores, search engines, social networking, cloud services, advertising services, voice assistants and web browsers." In practice, this will almost certainly include Meta (Facebook), Apple, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, and possibly a few others.