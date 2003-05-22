Rocket Lab declared success in its effort to catch an Electron booster in midair after launch May 2, even though the helicopter had to release the booster moments later.

The Electron rocket lifted off from the company's Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 6:49 p.m. Eastern after a brief hold in the countdown. The rocket's ascent went as planned, with the kick stage, carrying a payload of 34 smallsats, reaching orbit about 10 minutes later.

[...] The company billed the midair capture as the final step in its efforts to reuse the stage. A successful midair recovery could allow the company to fly the stage again later this year, enabling the company to increase its flight rate without manufacturing more boosters.

About 15 minutes after launch, the descending booster came into view of Rocket Lab's Sikorsky S-92 helicopter. Video from the helicopter appeared to show the hook grappling the parachute to cheers from mission control. Moments later, though, there were groans and the webcast cut away, suggesting that perhaps the helicopter lost the booster.

More than a half-hour later, Rocket Lab confirmed that the helicopter had grappled, but then released, the booster. "After the catch, the helicopter pilot noticed different load characteristics than what we've experienced in testing," company spokesperson Murielle Baker said on the webcast. "At his discretion, the pilot offloaded the stage for a successful splashdown" for recovery by a boat, like on the three previous recovery attempts.

Despite the release, she called the catch "a monumental step forward in our program to make Electron a reusable launch vehicle." It was not clear when Rocket Lab would next attempt a midair booster recovery.