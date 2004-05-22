Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

The Source of the Aurora Borealis: Electrons Surfing on Alfvén Waves

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday May 05, @10:15AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the everybody's-gone-surfin' dept.
Science

hubie writes:

New experiments have shown the source of the aurora borealis

Researchers have demonstrated Alfvén waves accelerating electrons under conditions that correspond to Earth's magnetosphere. The magnetosphere around the Earth contains ionized charged particles or plasma, one of the four types of matter along with solid, liquid, and gas. Plasmas are similar to both fluids and gases but also contain magnetic and electric fields. In 1942, Hannes Alfvén predicted that plasmas could support waves. These waves are today called Alfvén waves. The new experiments show that electrons "surf" on the electric field of the Alfvén wave in a phenomenon known as Landau damping. This means the energy of the wave is transferred to the accelerated electrons, like a surfer catching a wave and being continually accelerated as the surfer moves along with the wave. These electrons are the ultimate source of the light we call the aurora borealis.

The electrons stream along the magnetic field lines and run into atoms of oxygen and molecules of oxygen and nitrogen, knocking them into excited states resulting in their emissions of a wide range of colors.

Journal Reference:
Schroeder, J. W. R., et al., Laboratory measurements of the physics of auroral electron acceleration by Alfvén waves, Nature Communications 12, 3103 (2021).
DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23377-5

Original Submission


«  Open-Source Security: It's Too Easy to Upload 'Devastating' Malicious Packages, Warns Google
The Source of the Aurora Borealis: Electrons Surfing on Alfvén Waves | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 05, @10:26AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 05, @10:26AM (#1242407)

    In this magnetosphere
    With these Alfvén waves
    Experiencing this type of Landau damping
    Localized entirely within your kitchen?

    Yes.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday May 05, @10:30AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 05, @10:30AM (#1242408) Homepage Journal

    Elven waves. The aurora is magic, and elves are magic. Therefore, they are elven waves.

    --
    33% approval for Joe Burden, 54% disapproval!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 05, @11:16AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 05, @11:16AM (#1242416)

      Aye. But inb4 high and dank elves are aliens.

(1)