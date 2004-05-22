"Algospeak" is a new English dialect that emerged from the desperate attempts of social media users to "please the algorithm": that is, to avoid words and phrases that cause social media platforms' algorithms to suppress or block their communication.

Algospeak is practiced by all types of social media users, from individuals addressing their friends to science communicators and activists hoping to reach a broader public. But the most ardent practitioners of algospeak are social media creators, who rely—directly or indirectly—on social media to earn a living.

For these creators, accidentally blundering into an invisible linguistic fence erected by social media companies can mean the difference between paying their rent or not. When you work on a video for days or weeks—or even years—and then "the algorithm" decides not to show it to anyone (not even the people who explicitly follow you or subscribe to your feed), that has real consequences.