The Fermi paradox questions why aliens have never visited Earth despite the Universe being so old and so vast that races should have evolved interstellar travel and come calling by now. Now two scientists believe they may have the answer.
Astrobiologists Dr Michael Wong, of the Carnegie Institution for Science in Washington, and Dr Stuart Bartlett, of California Institute of Technology, have hypothesised that civilisations burn out when they grow too large and technical.
Faced with an ever-growing population and eye-watering energy consumption, worlds hit a crisis point known as a "singularity" where innovation can no longer keep up with demand. The only alternative to collapse is to abandon "unyielding growth" and adopt a balance that allows survival but prevents the society moving any further forward, or venturing far from its own spot in the universe.
Writing in the Royal Society Open Science, Dr Wong and Dr Bartlett said: "We propose a new resolution to the Fermi paradox: civilisations either collapse from burnout or redirect themselves to prioritising homeostasis, a state where cosmic expansion is no longer a goal, making them difficult to detect remotely. "Either outcome — homeostatic awakening or civilisation collapse — would be consistent with the observed absence of (galactic-wide) civilisations."
...seems to fly in the face of, or simply ignore the Kardashev scale (theory).
The article smacks of demoralization propaganda IMO.
What an utter lack of imagination. The Known Space hypothesis that different civilizations become space-faring at different points in their development based on the difficulty of achieving escape velocity from their home world based on gravity, natural resources, and to a lesser extent rotational speed makes much more sense.
Just because some groups of humans (even if they are presently a majority of the population) can't give up their own whims and desires to achieve a greater common goal doesn't mean that every sentient species in the universe suffers the same self-defeating natural tendencies. Many will, many won't, and many (including humans, in my opinion) are on a balance point where shifts of popular opinion could send them either way.
At the present time, I'm going with the "Einstein is right" hypothesis as to the current observation of the Fermi paradox. Even if there is a way to cheat the speed of light, it is apparently much harder than flinging some mass into interstellar space. We might be clever enough to crack that riddle in the future, or not. There are all kinds of values you can plug into the Drake equation, nearly all are more conjecture than observation based, so it's quite easy to put enough backspin on interstellar travel development to say: nope, E.T. just hasn't gotten around to visiting - yet.
There's more to it than that. An elephant sized intelligence would have a lot more trouble leaving the planet. So would a hive based intelligence (if that's possible biochemically). And some species are more limited in the environments they can tolerate than others. A, say, intelligent dolphin-like creature would have lots of trouble refining metals and dealing with electricity. Humans may need artificial gravity to live in space for years at a time (centrifuge-based gravity counts), but other species may have stricter requirements.
This largely leaves out the question of automated probes, of course, but how sure are we that we'd have noticed them?
The reason advanced alien lifeforms have no communicated with us yet (and will probably never do) is simply because distances are far too great to do any meaningful communication at light speed. Just look up the light years of distance between us and the nearest star. That amount of years times two to say hello to each other.
Perhaps there is bacterial life closer by. But they are all probably not advanced enough to come up with things like radio communication.
Why the same advanced alien lifeforms who can't communicate with us because of distance have not visited earth yet? Yes, again, because of the distance.
With visitation comes conquest, it's only natural, look at what happened to North America
This (probably) only applies if you assume that FTL is possible. Otherwise by the time they get here, they won't want to live on a planet.
If all you knew of Earth was from watching Jerry Springer, would you want to come for a visit?
Have you seen the price of fuel? I don't mind visiting backwater places, but, I'll just stick to the casinos until fuel prices come down.
