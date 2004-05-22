Stories
Just for Information: Tails Linux Version 5.0 is Released

Look what I can do! writes:

"We are especially proud to present you Tails 5.0, the first version of Tails based on Debian 11 (Bullseye). It brings new versions of a lot of the software included in Tails and new OpenPGP tools."

