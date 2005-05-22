from the chimes-of-freedom-flashing dept.
Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?:
In front of Samsung's headquarters this February, dozens of protesters marched in red shirts with "MoneyFestation" written on the front, holding signs that say, "I Have A Scream."
The shirt was designed by Azerbaijani poet and artist Babi Badalov. Combining the words money, infestation, and manifestation, Badalov and supporters were rallying to criticize rampant capitalism and consumerism.
But the protest didn't take place in the Samsung headquarters in South Korea; instead, it was at their digital headquarters in the virtual town of Decentraland within the depths of the metaverse.
The protesters were digital avatars, and their shirts were minted non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that were distributed among the protesters for free as a commentary on the commodification of art.
[...] Schweiger said the group was protesting big tech companies that are encroaching on what is supposed to be decentralized, digital land.
Corporations such as Samsung act in contradiction to the decentralization of the internet, which Superflus sees as a major actor in "colonizing [the metaverse], bringing along consumerism, (digital) inequality, exclusion, and extraction."
[...] The new and exciting ways to protest in the metaverse also bring a new set of challenges and concerns. As extended reality technology continues to develop and become more ubiquitous, there are questions about human rights within virtual reality.
"We got a message from [Decentraland's] legal department if we were in contact with the artist before uploading this [NFT]," Schweiger said. "So, there is actually people gatekeeping and monitoring."
[...] This raises privacy and surveillance concerns for many who choose to participate in virtual protests, whether through metaverse servers or through using AR glasses.
"The general stance on this surveillance is that it will ultimately kill free speech," Mir explained. "[If you are] going to a protest and you'll have your face put into a database that may be used against you, you're probably not going to go to protests."
VR headsets and AR glasses can collect personal data in a much deeper way than our regular devices. Not only can it track your location, but it can also monitor your mind and behavior by collecting what is known as "egocentric" data.
[...] As a new and evidently viable platform for protests, it's important that people's First Amendment rights are protected within the metaverse. As we enter this new frontier of digital resistance, the same societal issues we face in the real world of inequality, exploitation, and censorship still remain. It's essential that people are able to maintain their ability to speak out on such injustices.
"The problems of the physical world are also very much the problems of the digital world," Schweiger said.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday May 06, @09:17AM
ps: Please don't use metaverse as a word. This is facebook marketing. I expect it from BBC, but not from SN.
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday May 06, @09:18AM
This is a stupid questions, as are virtually all "first amendment" questions. The first amendment applies to the US government. Not to private entities. Not to other governments.
A far better point to make, would be to point out that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights states: "Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers."
"Through any media", so of course this applies to the metaverse. The larger problem is that there isn't a single government that doesn't censor people. Some do it indirectly, by encouraging or even forcing private organizations to be the censors (that's the US approach). Some do it more directly.
tl;dr: Sure the first amendment applies. The US government won't censor your speech in the metaverse, but Meta certainly will.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.