Facebook employees knew that a computer-curated feed increased the time users spent on the social network—and that it led to unhealthy behaviors:
In a presentation dated May 6, 2018, a Facebook employee asked, "Is Ranking Good?"
"Probably. Even asking the question feels slightly blasphemous at Facebook," the same employee answered in smaller text below. "So many experiments and product launches demonstrate the value of ranking that it's [sic] value is often taken as an article of faith."
Several key documents concern what Facebook calls "meaningful social interactions," a term introduced by the company in Jan. 2018. This metric, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained at the time, was meant to help prioritize "personal connections'' over an endless online dribble of viral news and videos. [...]
On the subject of ranking, the documents below contain an admission from one employee that is indicative of Facebook's quandary of growth vs. user health. The employee goes on to argue that, though the modified feeds undeniably boost "consumption"—internal Facebook code for time spent using Facebook—they also change the dynamics of "friending" to discourage "personal sharing."
[...] In other words, ranking encourages the sharing of fewer meaningful posts, while allowing "bad content to spread farther due to the costless accumulation of friends," according to the presentation. The sentiment is not universal within Facebook, however: employees in the comments disagreed.
Can you get "meaningful social interactions" outside of a bubble, or will it always devolve into noise?